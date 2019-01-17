Lilliana Mason on 'How Politics Became Our Identity'

The political divide in America is stark, but the relationship between conservatives and liberals hasn't always been so corrosive. A study from Pew Research shows that between 1994 and 2016 the number of Republicans and Democrats who have "very unfavorable" views of the opposing party has more than doubled.

Political scientist Lilliana Mason joined MPR News host Kerri Miller for a conversation about the evolution from political disagreement to disgust.

Guest: Lilliana Mason— Assistant professor of politics at the University of Maryland and the author of "Uncivil Agreement: How Politics Became Our Identity"

To listen to the full discussion you can use the audio player above.