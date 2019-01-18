Elections official who brought "I Voted" stickers to Minnesota to retire

The man who brought the "I Voted" stickers to Minnesota has worked his last election. Joe Mansky will retire in March after decades of running elections, first for the state of Minnesota and then for Ramsey County.

Mansky is a leader on election integrity — a recent U.S. Supreme Court case actually bears his name — and an expert on election procedures across the state.

He joined MPR News' Angela Davis to look at the past and future of elections in Minnesota.

