Minnesota's leadership has a new look

Across the country, the men and women leading America's cities are getting more diverse. Here in Minnesota, Richfield, Moorhead, and Brooklyn Center all elected their first mayors of color this past November.

Those mayors joined MPR News host Angela Davis to talk about the issues facing their communities and how those communities are changing.

Guests: Jonathan Judd— Mayor of Moorhead

Mike Elliot— Mayor of Brooklyn Center

Maria Regan Gonzalez— Mayor of Richfield

To listen to the full conversation you can use the audio player above.