Volunteers package thousands of seeds for new seed library in Rochester

Rochester Public Library seed library
Heidi Kass (from left), Kelly Kirkpatrick and Beth Plaetzer take part in a seed-packaging event on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019, at the Rochester Public Library in Rochester, Minn. Volunteers gathered to package 50,000 seeds for a new seed library. Kass and Kirkpatrick pitched the idea to the library last year. 