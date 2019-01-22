Minnesota Democrats aim to put legalizing marijuana on 2020 ballot

Minnesota Democrats aim to legalize marijuana, one way or another.

There are plans to push a bill through the Legislature this session, which would require majority support in the Republican-controlled Senate.

There's also a plan to put the question directly to voters in next year's election.

Democrat Raymond Dehn, who represents part of Minneapolis, is sponsoring a bill that would put legalizing recreational marijuana on the 2020 ballot. If passed, Minnesota would join 10 other states that have legalized recreational marijuana.

MPR News' Cathy Wurzer spoke with Dehn. Click the audio player above to hear their conversation.