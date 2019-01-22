You don't have to go no-carb: Instead, think slow carb

Slow carbs like whole-grain breads and pastas, oats and brown rice are rich in fiber and take more time to digest, so they don't lead to the same quick rise in blood sugar that refined carbs can cause.
