Former U President Nils Hasselmo dies, university says

Former University of Minnesota President Nils Hasselmo. Courtesy of University of Minnesota

Former University of Minnesota President Nils Hasselmo died Wednesday, current U president Eric Kaler confirmed. He was 87.

Hasselmo started as a professor at the U of M in 1965, teaching Scandinavian languages and literature.

A native of Sweden, Hasselmo was hired as the school's president at a time of increased public pressure for more accountability. He served in that position from 1988 to 1997.

The former U president made difficult decisions, including closing the Waseca campus during a budget shortfall.

In a statement, current University of Minnesota President Eric Kaler praised Hasselmo's commitment to undergraduate education, improving class sizes and graduation rates.

"Nils was a remarkable higher education leader, and our University is better because of his service," Kaler said.

In 2015, Hasselmo said the university faces competition from research institutions around the world.

"And by the way they're doing it on something that looks suspiciously like the land-grant model: research, teaching and service," he said in a gathering of several other U presidents. "And they may be outflanking us if we do not continue to make that investment in what really was an American invention — the research university combined with teaching and service."