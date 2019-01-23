Trump says State of the Union should be 'on schedule' and 'on location'

President Trump is pressing forward with his desire to give a State of the Union speech in the House chamber next week even as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., says the speech should be postponed or canceled because of the ongoing partial government shutdown.
