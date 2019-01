Wes Urbaniak comes to the Warming House in Minneapolis

Singer-songwriter Wes Urbaniak kicks off his Midwest tour tonight in Minneapolis at the Warming House.

Urbaniak hails from Billings, Montana, where he also builds guitars. He sells them in his store, but also gives many of them away to fans. Recently, he promised to give one of his guitars away each month for a year to someone who wrote him a letter — his way of nudging people off their phones. Already, he's given away more than a dozen guitars.