Where does 'Brexit' stand?

British Prime Minister Theresa May survived a second no-confidence vote last week — but her plan for a British exit from the European Union did not.

This week members of Parliament are submitting amendments to a potential deal, but it's unclear if they will be able to cobble together a plan that can garner enough votes to prevent a so-called "no deal Brexit."

NPR's London correspondent Frank Langfitt joined MPR guest host Tiffany Hanssen for an update on the latest developments.

Use the audio player above to hear the full discussion.