Neel Kashkari, president of the Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank, Kashkari was interim Assistant Secretary of the Treasury for Financial Stability from October 2008 to May 2009 and oversaw the TARP, the program the U.S. government implemented in response to the financial crisis. Kashkari also ran as a republican candidate for governor of California in 2014, losing to Democrat Jerry Brown.

Winter storm takes aim at much of Minnesota

A debate from the Intelligence Squared series.

The debate motion: Ten years after the global financial crisis, the system is safer.

FOR: Jason Furman, former chairman, Council of Economic Advisers & senior fellow, Peterson Institute.

AGAINST: Kenneth Gogoff, American economist & professor, Harvard University.

FOR: Neel Kashkari, president, Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis & former assistant secretary, U.S. Treasury Department.

AGAINST: Gillian Tett, U.S. Managing Editor, Financial Times