Dwindling tax refunds: Why you might be in for a surprise this tax season

The federal tax overhaul that went into effect last year promised relief for millions of taxpayers. But some early filers were disappointed to find smaller refunds than expected. Some even report owing money. According to the IRS, the average refund is down about 8 percent from the same time last year.

To be clear, this doesn't necessarily mean people are paying more taxes. Studies show approximately 80 percent of Americans did receive a tax cut as a result of the GOP-backed reform. But a complicated stew of adjusted withholding tables, updates to what can be written off and capped deductions for people from high-tax states is triggering frustration.

Monday on MPR News with Kerri Miller, we'll talk about it. If you're already filed your taxes — or even crunched the numbers — what are you finding? Is a smaller refund a fair trade-off for slightly larger paychecks? Two experts in personal finance and tax policy will join us to discuss the expectations versus the realities.

Guests:

Sandra Block has covered personal finance for more than 20 years, including being a personal finance reporter and columnist for USA Today. She's currently a senior editor at Kiplinger's Personal Finance.

Ralph Martire, executive director of the Center for Tax and Budget Accountability, a bipartisan think tank based in Chicago.