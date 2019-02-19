Justice Ginsburg appears strong in first appearance at Supreme Court this year

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, after speaking to law students last September. She is back in the courtroom for oral arguments on Tuesday for the first time since lung cancer surgery in December.
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, after speaking to law students last September. She is back in the courtroom for oral arguments on Tuesday for the first time since lung cancer surgery in December. 