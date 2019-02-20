Coming up: Angry on the road? You're not alone.

A few weeks ago, two vehicles collided on a snowy patch of Interstate Hwy. 35W in the Twin Cities. Then one of the drivers got out of his car and allegedly shot at the other — who was driving a school bus.

This incident highlights the extreme, rare side of road rage. But less extreme incidents are not rare at all.

According to a AAA study from 2016, nearly 80 percent of all drivers in the United States have expressed road rage — tailgating, honking, flipping people off &mdash at least once in the previous year.

MPR News host Angela Davis will chat with State Patrol Lt. Gordon Shank and Dr. Bob Nemerovski, a clinical psychologist and anger specialist practicing in the San Francisco Bay Area, about where that aggression comes from and how to stay safe on the road with other road ragers driving nearby.

Guests

• Lt. Gordon Shank — public information officer for the Minnesota State Patrol.

• Dr. Bob Nemerovski — a clinical psychologist and anger specialist practicing in the San Francisco Bay Area.