Former GOP congressman shares inside look at life in Washington

Former MPR host Gary Eichten, left, and former Republican U.S. Rep. Erik Paulsen, of Minnesota, discuss policy and politics at an event held at the University of Minnesota Humphrey School on Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019.

An interesting discussion about Congress, from somebody who knows it from the inside. Minnesota's suburban 3rd district was represented for 10 years by Republican U.S. Rep. Erik Paulsen until he was defeated last fall by DFL-er Dean Phillips.

Now that he's out of office, Paulsen sat down with former Minnesota Public Radio host Gary Eichten at the University of Minnesota to share his views about the election process, and the challenges and opportunities facing the current members of Congress.

The event was held Tuesday, March 12th at the University of Minnesota Humphrey School of Public Affairs.