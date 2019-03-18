APM Reports: 'In the Dark: The Trials of Curtis Flowers'

Curtis Flowers at his third trial in Winona, Miss., in February 2004.

Reporter Madeleine Baran examines the case of Curtis Flowers, who has been tried six times for the same crime. For 21 years, Flowers has maintained his innocence.

He's won appeal after appeal, but every time, the prosecutor just tries the case again. In the Dark is an investigative podcast from APM Reports.

The U.S. Supreme Court is scheduled to hear Curtis Flowers' appeal on March 20, 2019. Lawyers have cited APM's reporting in their briefs.

What does the evidence reveal? And how can the justice system ignore the prosecutor's record and keep Flowers on death row?

In looking at the controversial Mississippi death penalty case, the justices will examine if District Attorney Doug Evans had a history of racial discrimination in jury selection.

The "In the Dark" podcast was recently awarded the George Polk Award.