11-year-old Minnesotan on winning 'Kids Baking Championship'

Paige Goehner, 11, was just named the winner of "Kids Baking Championship" on the Food Network.

Goehner lives in Blaine. Last summer she was in New Orleans competing on the show, but she couldn't tell any of her friends where she really was.

"Nobody knew where I was or why I was there," Goehner said. "We kind of just said we went on vacation."

And even once she'd returned, she still couldn't tell people she'd won for nine months.

Goehner joined MPR News host Angela Davis to talk about what competition was like and what comes next in her baking career.

To listen to the full conversation you can use the audio player above.