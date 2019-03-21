Art Hounds: Fear and laughter in 'The Beldenville Troll'

Writer and director Seth Bockley is headed to Open Eye Figure Theatre this weekend to see "The Beldenville Troll: A New England Gothic." This brand-new performance is billed as a modern fable; it's accompanied by a gallery of "artifacts" from Beldenville, Maine — including "troll bones." Performances run Friday to April 14.

Singer and performer Jennifer Eckes recommends checking out Skylark Opera Theater's production of Mozart's comic opera "Cosi fan tutte." Eckes says Skylark is giving the somewhat sexist tale a contemporary update; plus they're performing it in English, so audiences should have no trouble following along. Performances run Friday to March 31 at The Historic Mounds Theatre in St. Paul.

Musician Emma Deaner was at the Ides of March Bacchanalia festival in Duluth this past weekend and, lucky for you, there's another weekend of concerts on tap. The festival brings together some of Duluth's best musicians to form cover bands. This weekend you can see tributes to Fugazi, Dead Kennedys, Nirvana, Willie Nelson and The Travelling Wilburys at various venues around town.