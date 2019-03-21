A sleepy session is waking up

At the start of his term, Gov. Tim Walz promised to work across the aisle and across the state to bring together lawmakers, no matter their party. With all this talk of unity it seemed like it might be a sleepy and harmonious legislative session. But now Walz is traveling the state and pressuring Senate Republicans to pass his initiatives, and the senators are pushing back.

We took a look at how this session is going and whether Walz is achieving the unity he promoted. MPR News host Angela Davis sat down first with political reporter Briana Bierschbach. Then reporter Brian Bakst joined the show with the latest from the governor's supplemental budget proposal, which follows a reduced budget forecast.

To listen to the full conversation you can use the audio player above.