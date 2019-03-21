Legislation would provide Minn. firefighters help with health problems

Legislation introduced in the state House and Senate would create an employee assistance program to help Minnesota firefighters facing mental health issues related to their occupation.

In addition, any firefighter diagnosed with cancer or heart disease would be eligible for a $30,000 lump sum payment, administered by the nonprofit Minnesota Firefighter Initiative.

MPR News host Cathy Wurzer spoke with former Eden Prairie fire chief George Esbensen about the proposed legislation, and the mental and physical health issues firefighters can face as a result of their work. Esbensen is the president of the Minnesota Firefighter Initiative.