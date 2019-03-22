Coming up: A return to America's Eden

Editor's note: Coverage of Attorney General William Barr's letter to Congress summarizing the Mueller report preempted our conversation with Victoria Johnson. This segment will air on an alternative date yet to be determined.

He was personal physician to both Alexander Hamilton and Aaron Burr, a brilliant professor, and the creator of America's first botanical garden. But the fascinating story of David Hosack has largely been lost to history -— until now.



Author and historian Victoria Johnson discovered Hosack and unearthed his story in "American Eden: David Hosack, Botany and Medicine in the Garden of the Early Republic," a book that was a finalist for the 2018 National Book Award for Nonfiction. In it, Johnson transports readers back 200 years to a backwater town called New York City that Hosack championed because he believed it could be a great cultural center someday.



Coming up, hear a conversation between the author of "American Eden" and Steph Curtis, who is filling in for Kerri Miller, as they discuss an early American who influenced botany, culture and medical research.



Guest:

Victoria Johnson is an associate professor of urban policy and planning at Hunter College in New York and the author of "American Eden: David Hosack, Botany and Medicine in the Garden of the Early Republic."