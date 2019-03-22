Robert Mueller submits report on Russia investigation to AG Barr

Former FBI Director Robert Mueller, DOJ special counsel on the Russian investigation, leaves following a meeting with members of the Senate Judiciary Committee at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on June 21, 2017.
Former FBI Director Robert Mueller, DOJ special counsel on the Russian investigation, leaves following a meeting with members of the Senate Judiciary Committee at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on June 21, 2017. 