The new project from Conor Oberst and Phoebe Bridgers comes to Minneapolis on Friday

Better Oblivion Community Center comes to Minneapolis on Friday, where they'll play a sold-out show at First Avenue.

The band is a new collaboration between Conor Oberst (of Bright Eyes fame) and rising star Phoebe Bridgers, and fans in Minnesota are eager to see them. The show was originally booked for the Fine Line Music Cafe, but ticket demand was so strong that the show was moved to a larger venue.