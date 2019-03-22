Trump lawyers want early look at Mueller report

President Trump at the White House on Feb. 15, 2019, in Washington.

Updated: 6:01 p.m. | Posted: 4:38 p.m.

Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani said Friday the president's lawyers want an early look at special counsel Robert Mueller's findings before they are made public.

He said Trump's legal team hasn't received any assurances that they'll get the early look they want, though.

Trump's attorneys Giuliani and Jay Sekulow issued their joint statement within minutes of Attorney General William Barr's letter to key members of Congress confirming the delivery and suggesting he could update lawmakers as soon as this weekend.

They say: "We're pleased that the Office of Special Counsel has delivered its report to the Attorney General pursuant to the regulations. Attorney General Barr will determine the appropriate next steps."

For 22 months, Mueller has probed allegations of Russian interference in the 2016 election and other potential misdeeds by those in President Trump's orbit.

Barr has said he will provide updates on Mueller's still-confidential findings to Congress as soon as this weekend.