Fifty years since Judy Garland performed her last live show Arts & Culture Cathy Wurzer · Mar 25, 2019 Listen Story audio 1min 57sec Fifty years ago on Monday, Judy Garland performed before a live audience for the last time. The show was in Copenhagen, Denmark. Three months later, the Grand Rapids, Minnesota native died from an overdose of barbiturates. She was 47 years old. Stay Informed The news on your schedule from MPR News Update Email Address* Zip Code MPR News Update AM MPR News Update PM See our Privacy Policy. Must be age 13.