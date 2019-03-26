Bump stock ban takes effect as gun rights groups ask Supreme Court for delay

Bump stocks like this one installed on an AK-47 are now illegal in the U.S., after the Trump administration changed how they are legally defined. The devices can allow a semi-automatic rifle to fire nearly as fast as a machine gun.
