Dessa and the Minnesota Orchestra team up again for shows this week Arts & Culture Cathy Wurzer · Mar 26, 2019 Listen Story audio 1min 30sec Minneapolis-based hip hop artist Dessa performs Tuesday and Thursday night with the Minnesota Orchestra, the latest in her recent collaborations with the group. The concerts at Orchestra Hall will be recorded for an album.