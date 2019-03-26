Author and 'Terrible, Thanks for Asking' host Nora McInerny on her new memoir, 'No Happy Endings'

Author Nora McInerny is shown with her son in 2016. MPR News host Cathy Wurzer talked with McInerny about her new book, "No Happy Endings."

How do you pick up the pieces in your life after a series of tragedies and still maintain your sense of humor? That's a question Nora McInerny explores in her new memoir, "No Happy Endings."

In the span of just a few weeks, McInerny lost her unborn second child, her father and her first husband. Her first book, "It's Okay to Laugh (Crying is Cool Too)," was about that experience. This new book is a story of her life since then, including falling in love with her now husband Matthew, and having another baby.

MPR News host Cathy Wurzer talked with McInerny about her new book. McInerny also hosts the APM podcast "Terrible, Thanks for Asking."