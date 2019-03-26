Trump faces mixed reviews among union workers, who still face insecurity

Union members and activists protest over contract negotiations with Wabtec Corporation in Wilmerding, Pa., on March 6. Many are workers from one of the company's facilities in Erie County, which flipped from voting for Barack Obama to Donald Trump in 2016.
Union members and activists protest over contract negotiations with Wabtec Corporation in Wilmerding, Pa., on March 6. Many are workers from one of the company's facilities in Erie County, which flipped from voting for Barack Obama to Donald Trump in 2016. 