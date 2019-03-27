Live Flooding and weather updates

Ranking Roger, frontman for The English Beat, dies at 56

Ranking Roger, born Roger Charlery, performs with The English Beat in San Bernardino, California, on May 28, 1983. Charlery died March 26, 2019 in Birmingham, U.K.
Ranking Roger, born Roger Charlery, performs with The English Beat in San Bernardino, California, on May 28, 1983. Charlery died March 26, 2019 in Birmingham, U.K. 