With ISIS and Al-Qaida weakened, U.S. faces an evolving anti-terror mission

The operations room at the National Counterterrorism Center in McLean, Va., near Washington. The center was created in 2003 to synthesize all the incoming information about potential threats. The CIA, FBI, National Security Agency and even local police departments all have officers at the center. Every 12 hours it puts out a situation report that is shared across the national security community.
