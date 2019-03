President Trump at the White House on Feb. 15, 2019, in Washington.

A group of former military and national security officials recently wrote a letter to President Trump objecting to the idea of a White House panel to dispute and undermine military and intelligence judgments on the threats posed by climate change.

John Conger, director of the Center for Climate and Security, was one of those who signed the letter. He joined Climate Cast to explain why.

