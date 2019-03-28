Counter Stories: A look at the college admissions scandal

Counter Stories team kick off a new season with an in-depth look at inequalities of college admission.

In the wake of the recent scandal where wealthy parents, including celebrities Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman allegedly paid to get their children admitted into elite colleges, our hosts look at the double standards for students of color who have found their qualifications questioned when they arrive at elite campuses.

They talk about how the scandal exposed the fact that there is a misplaced emphasis on so-called affirmative action inequities, rather than privilege.

The Counter Stories hosts for this episode are:

- Don Eubanks, associate professor at Metropolitan State University and cultural consultant

- Anthony Galloway, executive director of Arts Us

- Hlee Lee, owner of "the other media group"

- Luz Maria Frias, president and CEO of YWCA Minneapolis

- Marianne Combs, art reporter for MPR News