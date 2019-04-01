APM Reports: 'In the Dark' Curtis Flowers case before U.S. Supreme Court

After nearly nine years of appeals of his sixth trial, Curtis Flowers finally had his case argued before the U.S. Supreme Court.

At issue was whether DA Doug Evans tried to keep African-Americans off the jury in the 2010 trial. Flowers wasn't at the Supreme Court — he remains on death row in Mississippi — but the "In the Dark" team was. This is what we saw.

Background on Season 2 of "In the Dark"

In the Dark: The Trials of Curtis Flowers is a story of a black man who has been tried six times for the same crime — a quadruple murder in a small town in Mississippi — and a white prosecutor who is determined to have him executed.

The program examines the case against Curtis Flowers and reveals that witnesses against him testified falsely; that the prosecutor failed to disclose potentially exculpatory evidence; and that the prosecutor systematically struck black potential jurors from the jury pool, ensuring that Flowers was always tried by juries that were mostly or entirely white.