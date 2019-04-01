Coming up: what's next for the Affordable Care Act?

Dr. John Lynch meets with patient Jeff Thieke during his visit to the Fiat Chrysler Automotive Clinic in Anderson, Ind., on Sept. 4, 2018. Fiat Chrysler is offering free care for its employees and their families, about 22,000 people, through a clinic the carmaker opened this summer near one of five factories it operates in the area.

Nine years ago this spring, ObamaCare was brand-new. Though former President Barack Obama's universal health care plan was passed into law, the concept made many Americans wary. They worried about a lack of choice in doctors, rising premiums and government intrusion into personal health care decisions.

Today, debates over the future of the Affordable Care Act (ACA), also known as ObamaCare, continue. The Trump administration is working to repeal the law.

MPR News' Kerri Miller will speak with Dan Diamond and Dr. Jewel Mullen about the consequences of repealing ObamaCare and what it could mean for the future of health care in America.

Guests

Dan Diamond, author of " POLITICO Pulse," POLITCO's morning briefing on health care politics and policy, and host of the PULSE CHECK podcast

Dr. Jewel Mullen, associate dean for health equity at Dell Medical School, the University of Texas