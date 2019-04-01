Wisconsin's contentious lame-duck laws on hold

Just weeks after the 2018 midterm election, Wisconsin's Republican-controlled Legislature quickly passed a series of laws limiting what incoming Democratic Gov. Tony Evers could do. Last week, two different judges temporarily blocked those laws. The GOP has tried similar power-stripping moves after losing elections in Ohio, Michigan and North Carolina. But do they work? Or do they actually hurt the party in power more than they help? MPR News host Kerri Miller talked to a political reporter for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel who has been covering the drama in the Wisconsin chambers.

Guest:

Molly Beck, Wisconsin state government and politics reporter for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

To listen to the full conversation you can use the audio player above.