President Trump to announce new immigration plan

President Trump will announce a new immigration plan this afternoon from the White House Rose Garden.

A senior administration official previewed some of what the plan will address including border security, prioritizing skilled labor, and limiting the number of asylum seekers who are admitted to the country.

One thing that was not explicitly outlined is how the administration plans to handle dreamers, who were brought to the country as children, and other people living in the country without documentation.

Kevin Johnson, professor of Chicano studies and the dean of the UC Davis School of Law, joined MPR News host Kerri Miller for analysis of the new plan.

