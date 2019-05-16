It's not just salt, sugar, fat: Study finds ultra-processed foods drive weight gain

An example of one of the study's ultra-processed lunches consists of quesadillas, refried beans and diet lemonade. Participants on this diet ate an average of 508 calories more per day and gained an average of 2 pounds over two weeks.
