Photos: A rare glimpse inside the Hennepin Island Powerhouse


1 The Hennepin Island Powerhouse sits tucked away along the Mississippi River near St. Anthony Main in Minneapolis on Wednesday. The powerhouse was built in 1908 and houses five hydroelectric turbines and generators. 
2 Water flows back into the Mississippi River after turning turbines to generate power inside the Hennepin Island Powerhouse. 
3 Metal grates remove large debris from water flowing down the power canal at the Hennepin Island Powerhouse. 
4 Five turbines powered by the Mississippi River spin inside the powerhouse. Four of the turbines were built in 1910 and powered the city's streetcar fleet; a fifth was added in the 1950s. 
5 Xcel Energy worker Jed Maly, left, stands near one of the five hydroelectric turbines inside of the Hennepin Island Powerhouse. The turbines can generate up to 14 megawatts of electricity every day, enough to provide power to 14,000 people. 
6 Wrenches and other tools used to maintain the turbines hang on the wall of the powerhouse. 
7 Xcel Energy worker Jed Maly adjusts the flow of one of the turbines inside the powerhouse. 
8 Rivets hold one of the five water intakes together inside of the Hennepin Island Powerhouse. Four of the turbines were built in 1910 before welding technology was available, so rivets were used instead. 
9 A shaft running from the turbine to a generator spins at 277 rpm inside the powerhouse. The Hennepin Island Powerhouse produces 14 megawatts of Xcel Energy's 15,000 daily megawatt output. 
10 Wooden debris pile up at the bottom of the side spillway at the Hennepin Island Powerhouse in Minneapolis. 