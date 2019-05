What we don't know about polar ice melt

The rate of polar ice melt is a critical wild card in projecting sea level rise and climate change impacts.

Just how quickly will the polar ice sheets melt as Earth's climate warms?

Laurence Padman, who specializes in Antarctic ice science at Earth and Space Research, joins Climate Cast to explain.

