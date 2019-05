Art-A-Whirl happens this weekend in Minneapolis. Here's a look at the live music

Art-A-Whirl gets underway this weekend in northeast Minneapolis. The event is billed as an open studio tour featuring some 800 artists of all kinds, but there will also be plenty of live music.

For more on the live music of Art-a-Whirl, check out this handy list at MPR News' sister station The Current.