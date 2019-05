Still no budget agreement as deadline looms

DFL Gov. Tim Walz and legislative leaders have been meeting behind closed doors for several days, but haven't yet agreed on the state's next two-year budget. Time is running out. They're required to adjourn the regular session by midnight this coming Monday, May 20.

MPR News political reporter Briana Bierschbach joined Angela Davis with the latest from the state Capitol.

To listen to the full conversation you can use the audio player above.

Subscribe to the MPR News with Angela Davis podcast on: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, or RSS