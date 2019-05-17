MDH Commissioner Jan Malcolm on deal to regulate assisted living facilities in Minn.

There's still no agreement at the Minnesota Capitol on a new two-year state budget, and time is drawing near, with the end of session set for Monday.

However, a deal has been made on another thorny issue: rules to reign in abuse and neglect at some Minnesota assisted living facilities. Currently, Minnesota is the only state that does not regulate such facilities, but lawmakers have come up with a plan to do so.

MPR News host Cathy Wurzer spoke with Minnesota Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm about the deal.