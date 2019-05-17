U.S. will lift tariffs on steel and aluminum from Canada and Mexico

The U.S. is lifting tariffs on Canadian and Mexican steel imports, nearly a year after imposing the duties. Here, a worker is seen at Bri-Steel Manufacturing, which makes seamless steel pipes, in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.
