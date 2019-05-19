Morehouse College graduation speaker pledges to pay off Class of 2019 student loans

Robert F. Smith (left) laughs with David Thomas and actress Angela Bassett
Robert F. Smith (left) laughs with Morehouse College President David Thomas (center) and actress Angela Bassett at Morehouse College on Sunday, May 19, 2019, in Atlanta. Smith, a billionaire technology investor and philanthropist, said he will provide grants to wipe out the student loan debt of the entire graduating class at Morehouse -- an estimated $40 million. 