Minnesota lawmakers reach budget deal, but will need overtime

Gov. Tim Walz, center, with Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, left, and House Speaker Melissa Hortman, announce a budget deal in St. Paul Sunday, May 19, 2019. Walz and top legislative leaders reached a bipartisan budget deal Sunday in which the governor dropped his proposed gas tax increase but got to keep most of an expiring tax that helps fund health care programs, Republicans got an income tax cut for middle-class Minnesotans and both sides claimed credit for additional spending on education.

DFL Gov. Tim Walz stood with top legislative leaders Sunday night to announce they had reached a budget deal. The announcement came after a week of negotiating in secret, and it came too late to finish everything by Monday night's adjournment deadline. Conference committees will work out the details of the $48 billion plan, and lawmakers will need a special session to pass it.

MPR political reporter Briana Bierschbach joined Angela Davis with the details.

To listen to the full conversation you can use the audio player above.

Subscribe to the MPR News with Angela Davis podcast on: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, or RSS