3M, Lake Elmo settle for $2.7M, land transfer in drinking water lawsuit

Updated: 8:10 p.m. | Posted: 7:43 p.m.

The city of Lake Elmo and 3M have reached an agreement to settle a lawsuit over drinking water contamination.

Lake Elmo City Council unanimously approved the resolution at its meeting Tuesday night.

The settlement stipulates that 3M will pay $2.7 million into the city's water account, which pays for maintaining its water system. The company will also transfer 180 acres of farmland to the city, which the settlement says is valued at $1.8 million.

Lake Elmo sued 3M in 2010, and again in 2016, over environmental damage from chemicals the company produced for decades.

Several city wells have had to be shut down due to contamination, and last year the state Department of Health warned people against eating any fish caught in the city's eponymous lake.

"The big thing is we're just glad to be done with this, to come to resolution," said city administrator Kristina Handt." We think that it's a fair deal for the city, and look forward to moving forward."

The chemicals found to be contaminating Lake Elmo's drinking water are part of a family of compounds known as per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, found in products ranging from nonstick cookware to firefighting foam. They're sometimes known as "forever chemicals."

The Maplewood-based 3M Company manufactured PFAS at its plant in nearby Cottage Grove for decades beginning in the 1950s.

The company legally disposed of its waste containing PFAS in landfills in the eastern suburbs of the Twin Cities metro area. The chemicals leached into the groundwater in nearby cities like Woodbury, Oakdale, Cottage Grove — and Lake Elmo.

In 2010, Minnesota sued 3M for natural resource damages. The high-profile case settled last year when 3M agreed to pay $850 million to provide safe drinking water and clean up contamination in the east metro.

"The lawsuit started back in 2010, and took a few twists and turns along the way, but we're glad to have it finally wrapping up now, and be able to move forward with things," Handt said.

The state of Minnesota has agreed to help the city pay for a new well, with funds from the $850 million 3M settlement. Handt said the well is expected to be online by the end of next summer.