A closer look at the $500 million in bonding included in the state budget deal

State lawmakers hope to hammer out the final details of the new two-year budget in the coming days. They'll do so in a special session, after the regular session ended at midnight on Monday without a completed budget.

The governor and legislative leaders didn't reach a deal until Sunday night on the spending parameters of the budget. Major points of the new deal include no gas tax increase, a middle-class tax cut, and increased spending for schools. It also includes $500 million in bonding to pay for new construction including roads, bridges, and housing. That must be approved by a 60 percent vote in the Legislature, and it's not clear whether there will be enough Republican votes to pass it.

MPR News host Cathy Wurzer talked with state Sen. David Senjem (R-Rochester) about the bonding proposal. Senjem chairs the Senate Capital Investment Committee and is vice chair of the Taxes Committee.