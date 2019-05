Gospel and soul legend Mavis Staples releases a new album on Friday

Gospel and soul legend Mavis Staples turns 80 in July, but she's still performing and putting out albums. Her latest record, "We Get By," comes out on Friday.

"We've got more work to do, so I'm going to keep on getting stronger and keep on delivering my message every single day," Staples said in a statement.

As for her 80th birthday, Staples told Billboard recently that she wants to spend it learning how to skateboard. You can stream her entire new album now at npr.org/firstlisten.