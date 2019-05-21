In likely fight over abortion, Chief Justice Roberts could be the deciding voice

Last week, Alabama passed a law banning nearly all abortions.

Several other states, like Missouri, Georgia and Ohio, have also passed restrictions on abortion this year.

It's likely that a legal challenge to one of these new laws will make its way up to the Supreme Court, but what does that path look like? And what might happen if a case is heard there?

Dahlia Lithwick, who writes about courts for Slate, says the decision will likely come down to Chief Justice John Roberts.

Lithwick joined MPR News host Kerri Miller for a conversation about Justice Roberts' potential role in the abortion debate.

To listen to the full conversation you can use the audio player above.

